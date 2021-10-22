Robert Durst charged with 1982 murder of wife Kathie Durst

By KAREN MATTHEWS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Millionaire real estate scion Robert Durst has been charged in suburban New York City with the death of his wife, Kathie Durst, who vanished in 1982. A state police investigator filed a criminal complaint Tuesday at a town court in Lewisboro, New York, that accuses Durst of second-degree murder. The 78-year-old Durst was sentenced last week to life in prison without parole for murdering a confidante who prosecutors say helped him cover up Kathie Durst’s killing. Durst sat in a wheelchair during much of the sentencing hearing. A lawyer said that in the days afterward he was on a ventilator with COVID-19.