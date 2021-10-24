Ex-Saudi official claims damaging intel against crown prince

By AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A former senior Saudi security official who helped oversee joint U.S counterterrorism efforts claims the kingdom’s crown prince once spoke of killing a sitting Saudi monarch before his own father was crowned king. The former official, Saad al-Jabri, did not provide evidence for the claim to the CBS News program “60 Minutes,” which aired Sunday. It’s the latest attempt by the ex-counterterrorism official to try to pressure Prince Mohammed. The al-Jabri family says the prince has detained two of al-Jabri’s adult children to try and force their father back to Saudi Arabia, where he’s wanted for alleged corruption.