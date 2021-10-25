Cambodia amends charter to bar dual citizens from top office

By SOPHENG CHEANG

Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Lawmakers in Cambodia have approved an amendment to the constitution barring Cambodians with dual citizenship from holding high government office, a move initiated by Prime Minister Hun Sen and directed at prominent opposition politicians. The government says the measure is meant to show officials’ loyalty to their homeland and avoid foreign interference. Several opposition leaders hold dual citizenship, while none of the top members of Hun Sen’s party is known to hold dual nationality. The move is the latest volley in a long struggle for power between Hun Sen, who has led the country for 36 years, and his political rivals from the Cambodia National Rescue Party, which was the sole credible opposition force until it was disbanded by the Supreme Court.