First steps made in Congress to honor pop superstar Prince

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota’s Congressional delegation on Monday is introducing a resolution to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to pop superstar Prince, citing his “indelible mark on Minnesota and American culture,” The Associated Press has learned. The medal is one of the nation’s highest civilian honors and past recipients include George Washington, Rosa Parks, Mother Teresa, the Tuskegee Airmen and the Dalai Lama. Prince, whose hits include “Little Red Corvette,” ″Let’s Go Crazy” and “When Doves Cry,” died in 2016. The resolution for Prince is led by U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat who represents Minneapolis, and Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who represents the state.