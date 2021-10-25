Israeli court rules on boy who survived cable car crash

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli court has ordered a 6-year-old boy who survived a cable car crash in Italy to be returned to his relatives there amid a bitter custody battle between them and his family in Israel. The court on Monday ordered Eitan Biran returned to “the place of his normal residence, which is Italy.” It ordered his grandfather, who had flown him to Israel against the wishes of his family members in Italy, to pay around $20,000 in expenses and attorney fees. The cable car crash in May killed his immediate family and set off a bitter custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy.