Moderna says its low-dose COVID shot works for kids 6 to 11

By LAURAN NEERGAARD

AP Medical Writer

Moderna says its low-dose COVID-19 vaccine is safe and appears to work in 6- to 11-year-olds. It is the second U.S. vaccine aimed at eventually being offered to children. Already the Food and Drug Administration is considering kid-sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine for elementary school-aged children — and if regulators give the OK, shots could begin early next month. As for Moderna, the company said half-dose shots induced strong levels of virus-fighting antibodies in youngsters, with temporary side effects such as fever and fatigue.