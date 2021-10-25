US official: Russia should send more gas to Europe ‘quickly’

By DAVID McHUGH

AP Business Writer

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A senior energy adviser to President Joe Biden urged Russia to supply more natural gas to Europe now rather than wait for approval of a new pipeline. Amos Hochstein said Monday that Russia “should do it quickly” to ward off the risk of shortages this winter. He says Europe’s natural gas crunch has multiple causes, including strong demand for gas in China. But he says Russia has enough gas to increase sales now rather than wait for European Union and German authorities to give final regulatory approval to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. It brings gas across the Baltic Sea direct to Europe and bypasses pipelines through Poland and Ukraine.