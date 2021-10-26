Poland plans ‘radical’ strengthening of its military

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s ruling party leader has presented plans for a bill to “defend the fatherland.” Jaroslaw Kaczynski said Tuesday that the legislation is aimed at “radically” strengthen the military as the European Union nation faces migration pressure from its eastern neighbor Belarus. Kaczynski, who is undisputedly the most powerful politician in the country, said a deteriorating international situation was the reason for the bill. Examples he gave included “Russia’s imperial ambitions” and the hybrid warfare being waged by Belarus against Poland and other EU nations. He argued that as a country lying on the eastern flank of the EU and NATO, Poland must have a serious deterrent force.