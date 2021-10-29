Anti-Trump group takes credit for Virginia tiki torch stunt

By SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The anti-Donald Trump group The Lincoln Project is taking credit for a group of five people holding tiki torches who showed up at a Charlottesville campaign stop by GOP candidate for Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin. The appearance Friday recalled the torch-bearing white supremacists who descended on the city during two days of violence in 2017. Charlottesville TV station WVIR reported that while Youngkin was inside a restaurant, the group of five people appeared next to Youngkin’s campaign bus. After Democrats denied having anything to do with the group, The Lincoln Project said it was behind what it called a “demonstration.”