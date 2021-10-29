Art Therapy: How UK’s COVID memorial wall brought comfort

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Volunteers paint and repaint red and pink hearts on the 500-meter-long memorial wall that honors the at least 140,000 people killed by COVID-19 in Britain. The memorial was established in March by the COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice and campaign group Led by Donkeys as a visual representation of the scale of loss in the U.K. during the pandemic. The government has yet to give the wall official status, though Prime Minister Boris Johnson told bereaved families recently that it is a “good candidate” to be a permanent memorial. Meanwhile, the campaigners are calling for a public inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic.