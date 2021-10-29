Vaccine mandates compared to Holocaust in Kansas hearing

By JOHN HANNA and ANDY TSUBASA FIELD

Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas labor leader on Friday compared President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates to the Holocaust that killed millions of Jews, and a top Republican lawmaker seemed to agree with the comparison. The comments Friday were from Kansas House health committee Chair Brenda Landwehr of Wichita, and Cornell Beard. He is the president of the Wichita district of the international machinists and aerospace workers union. They made their remarks as a legislative committee launched an effort to find ways for the state to fight Biden’s policies. A Kansas City-area Jewish organization called such statements “sickening,” but a Republican lawmaker said critics see vaccine mandates as a life- and-death issue.