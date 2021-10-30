Boat capsizes off Haitian coast, at least 12 people dead

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A vessel carrying passengers and construction materials sank off Haiti’s southern coast and officials say that at least 12 people died. The director of Haiti’s Maritime and Navigation Service confirmed the deaths on Saturday and said 30 people have been rescued, with none reported missing. He said the vessel was overloaded when it capsized between the towns of Anse-a-Pitre and Marigot. Earlier, Prime Minister Ariel Henry tweeted that 19 people had died and offered his condolences.