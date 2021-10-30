G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

By DAVID McHUGH, FRANCES D’EMILIO and SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world’s most biggest economies have endorsed a global minimum tax on corporations as part of an agreement on new international tax rules. That step, taken on Saturday at a G-20 summit in Rome, is seen as building more fairness amid sky-rocketing revenues of some multinational businesses. The move by the Group of 20 was hailed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen as benefiting American businesses and workers. A summit of leaders from the world’s powerhouse economies was also being challenged to pick up the pace in getting vaccines to poor countries. Italian Premier Mario Draghi, hosting the two-day gathering, blasted the gaping global COVID-19 vaccine gap “morally unacceptable.”