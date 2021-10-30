Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:38 AM

Giving the Western some swagger in ‘The Harder They Fall’

KTVZ

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Harder They Fall” has all of the gunfights, train robberies, saloons, and showdowns you would expect in a Western. But Jeymes Samuel’s film also dusts off many of the traditional limitations of an old genre. “The Harder They Fall” is a spirited and brash Black Western that swaggers to its own hip-hop beat. Netflix executives think it could start a new franchise for the streamer. It stars Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Idris Elba and is currently playing in theaters. It makes its debut on Netflix on Wednesday. 

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content