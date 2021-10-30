Heartless! Artists says NYC tribute removed in permit snafu

By MARIA SANMINIATELLI

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A giant red heart sculpture installed this week in Central Park as a tribute to health care workers and COVID-19 victims has been taken down. It’s an apparent casualty of confusion and red tape. Italian sculptor Sergio Furnari says he was walking by the park Thursday when he noticed his “Heroes Heart Monument” was gone. He went from police station to police station trying to file a report. Finally, a police officer on Friday showed him video of people removing the 10-foot-tall, 3,000-pound monument and placing it on a truck. Funari was devastated, saying: “They literally broke my heart.”