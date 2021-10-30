Trump wants call logs, aide’s notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump is trying to block documents including call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from his chief of staff relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. That’s according to a filing made early Saturday by the National Archives. Trump has sued to prevent the National Archives from transmitting those documents, and thousands more, to the House committee investigating the attack. President Joe Biden declined to assert executive privilege on most of the records after determining that it was “not in the best interests of the United States.” The filing offers the first look at the sort of records that could soon be turned over to the committee.