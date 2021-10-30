University of Florida prohibits professors from testifying

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida is prohibiting three professors from providing expert testimony in a lawsuit challenging a new law that critics claim restricts voting rights. The university says it goes against the school’s interest by conflicting with the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Though the decision is being criticized as threat to academic freedom and free speech, the university said in a statement Saturday that allowing professors Dan Smith, Michael McDonald and Sharon Austin to serve as paid experts for plaintiffs challenging the law would be “adverse to the university’s interests as a state of Florida institution.”