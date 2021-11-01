California man charged in alleged flight attendant assault

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A court document says a 20-year-old California man accused of assaulting a flight attendant on a cross-country American Airlines flight allegedly punched the woman in the face after being told he could not use the bathroom, leaving her bleeding around her nose and giving her a concussion. Federal prosecutors announced Monday that Brian Hsu was charged with assault and interfering with a flight crew on the American Airlines flight from New York to California last week. According to the document, Hsu told investigators the attendant charged at him, hitting her nose on his palm.