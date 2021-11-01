Cambodia, starting to reopen, begins vaccinating 5-year-olds

By SOPHENG CHEANG

Associated Press

PHNON PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia has begun vaccinating 5-year-old children against the coronavirus as its leader announced the start of the country’s reopening, including the phased reentry of foreign tourists. Prime Minister Hun Sen says 5-year-olds are being vaccinated to boost their immunity before they start attending school, which begins at age 6. More than 85% of Cambodia’s almost 17 million people have received at least one COVID-19 shot. Hun Sen noted the start of the reopening of the country on Monday with restrictions totally lifted on domestic tourism, schools and other sectors. The government announced plans last week to reopen the country in several stages to fully vaccinated foreign tourists starting Nov. 30.