Elections across US showcase security steps, new voting laws

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Elections held across the U.S. on Tuesday will be the first to test new voting restrictions in some Republican-controlled states and give elections officials a chance to counter a year’s worth of misinformation about voting security. Officials said demonstrating secure, consistent and fair practices could help reassure those who still have doubts about last year’s presidential election as they begin preparations for next year’s midterms. Voters in a few states were encountering tighter voting rules because of laws enacted in states controlled politically by Republicans .Tuesday also will be a chance for election officials to educate voters and counter the misinformation that still surrounds the 2020 presidential vote.