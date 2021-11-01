Skip to Content
Manchin wavers on Biden’s plan, Democrats vow to push ahead

By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin is wavering over supporting President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion policy package. But Democratic leaders are vowing to push ahead, with voting possible on the bill this week. Democrats had wanted a signal from Manchin that he will support Biden’s bigger package. Instead Manchin rebuffed progressives and said it’s “time to vote” on a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. The White House and Democratic leaders insist Biden’s larger bill is on track. Democrats have made significant progress on adding compromise provisions curbing prescription drug prices to the $1.75 trillion package. They hope to vote as soon as this week.

Associated Press

