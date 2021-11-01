Media makes fresh plea for access to ex-cop Potter’s trial

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — News organizations are making a fresh plea to the judge overseeing the case of a former Minnesota police officer charged in the death of Daunte Wright. They’re asking her to allow live video coverage of former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter’s trial because of the continuing threat of COVID-19 and the strong public interest. Judge Regina Chu has barred livestreaming the trial, which starts Nov. 30. But a media coalition has asked the judge to reconsider. They say COVID cases have spiked. And they say the resulting limitations apparently will mean a total exclusion of the public and all but a few members of the media.