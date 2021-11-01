Skip to Content
Mexican villages try to preserve authentic Day of the Dead

By FERNANDA PESCE
Associated Press

AROCUTIN, Mexico (AP) — Visitors are once again thronging the famed Day of the Dead ceremonies around Mexico’s Lake Patzcuaro. That means economic relief for a region that suffered from last year’s pandemic shutdown of the observance. In the city of Patzcuaro itself, tourists were treated to a parade, theater and music. But some smaller villages are trying to preserve the non-tourist flavor of traditions passed down for hundreds of years. While kids in Mexico City don Halloween-style costumes, people in the village of Arocutin are more concerned with the flower arrangements and candles meant to guide the spirits of the dead home.

