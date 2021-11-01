South Africa’s local vote will gauge support for ruling ANC

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME and GERALD IMRAY

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africans are voting in local government elections that will offer an indication if support for the ruling African National Congress has rebounded after waning in recent years. Monday’s municipal elections will decide the composition of councils responsible for providing essential services like water, waste management and sanitation in Africa’s most developed economy. The vote comes amid South Africa’s campaign to vaccinate its people against COVID-19. Some polling stations had vaccination centers set up next to them as people were encouraged to cast their vote and get a vaccine. Top issues include electricity and housing shortages and poor sanitation. South Africans are enduring rolling power blackouts again, sometimes up to six hours a day.