Yemeni officials: Houthi missiles kill at least 10 civilians

BY AHMED AL-HAJ

Associated Press

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say at least 10 civilians were killed after two ballistic missiles fired by Houthi rebels stuck a religious educational facility in the central province of Marib. The missiles hit Dar al-Hadith, a religious school and a mosque, in the residential neighborhood of al-Aumd. At least 25 civilians were wounded. The attack is the latest by the Houthis that left civilian casualties in the war-torn country. There was no immediate comment from the Iranian-backed Houthis. The rebels have attempted for months to take oil-rich Marib to complete their control over the northern half of Yemen.