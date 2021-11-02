A day late, Israeli minister in wheelchair can access COP26

By TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s energy minister has been able to attend the global climate summit after police initially prevented her from reaching the venue. Energy Minister Karine Elharrar, who uses a wheelchair, reached the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on Tuesday alongside Israel’s prime minister. She entered the building using a ramp. A day earlier, police at a checkpoint did not let the minister’s vehicle through. She was offered instead a ride on a shuttle, which wasn’t wheelchair accessible. The incident was an embarrassment to the organizers of the high-profile event. Britain’s ambassador to Israel, Neil Wigan, apologized to the minister.