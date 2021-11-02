Ethiopia orders emergency as Tigray forces threaten capital

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government has declared a national state of emergency as rival Tigray forces threaten to move on the capital and the country’s yearlong war escalates quickly. The United States says security has “deteriorated significantly” and it strongly warned its citizens to consider leaving. The declaration by Ethiopia’s Council of Ministers is the clearest sign of alarm yet from the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Under the state of emergency, the government can impose a curfew, order citizens into military training, suspend licenses of media outlets and detain indefinitely anyone suspected of having links with a terrorist group. Thousands of people have been killed in the war.