Former US diplomat Bill Richardson meets Myanmar leader

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson, on a humanitarian mission to strife-torn Myanmar, has met with the head of the Southeast Asian nation’s military-installed government. Myanmar’s Information Ministry says Richardson held discussions about prevention and control of COVID-19. His mission was announced Sunday by his office, which quoted him as saying he is visiting the country to discuss the humanitarian delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, medical supplies, and other public health needs. His mission has also raised hopes that Richardson will seek the release of U.S. journalist Danny Fenster, who has been jailed in Myanmar for the past five months.