Lebanon’s oldest English-language daily folds amid crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Daily Star newspaper has folded following a years-long financial struggle. It was one of the leading English-language newspapers in the Arab world and Lebanon’s oldest. An email informed employees earlier this week of the decision to lay off all staff as of October 31. The Associated Press reviewed the communication on Tuesday. News of the Daily Star’s closure triggered an outpouring of tributes on social media. The paper is the latest casualty of several Lebanese newspapers that stopped printing in recent years amid a struggle to compete with digital media. The competition only worsened with Lebanon’s severe economic crisis over the past two years.