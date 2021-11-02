Romania hits pandemic death record of 591, as vaccines lag

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania has reported a record daily number of 591 COVID-19 deaths amid a persistently low vaccination rate. Only 37% of Romania’s adults have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 compared to a European Union average of 75%. Within the 27-nation EU, only Bulgaria has a smaller share of its population vaccinated. Romanian authorities said Tuesday that 541 of the 591 people who had died of COVID-19 since the day before were unvaccinated. A recent wave of coronavirus infections has overwhelmed the country’s ailing health care system. The unfolding disaster prompted authorities to impose tighter restrictions starting last week. Vaccination certificates are required for many day-to-day activities