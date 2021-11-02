Tribunal probing journalist slayings opens in The Hague

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — .A “people’s tribunal” has opened in the Netherlands to highlight the number of journalists around the world who were killed for doing their jobs. The tribunal, convened by a group of press freedom organizations, has no powers to sanction perpetrators. Instead, it plans to present evidence to raise awareness about journalists targeted to silence their reporting. The first hearing took place on the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, an observance declared by the U.N. General Assembly. Providing testimony Tuesday was one of the two journalists awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last month for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even death.