Dutch king, queen visit the United Arab Emirates

SWEIHAN, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The king and queen of the Netherlands have visited a strawberry farm as part of a tour of the United Arab Emirates. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima visited a strawberry farm in the deserts of Abu Dhabi near the city of Sweihan. While there, they toured the facility, walking among the rows of strawberries growing inside the facility. The king and queen later will visit the Netherlands pavilion at Expo 2020, the world’s fair now ongoing in Dubai.