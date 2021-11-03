Ex-Illinois House Leader Arroyo pleads guilty to bribery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A former Democratic leader in the Illinois House of Representatives pleaded guilty Wednesday in a bribery scheme that cost him his political career and could send him to prison for 20 years. Luis Arroyo entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Chicago to one count of depriving the public of his honest services through a scam that involved popular but technically illegal “sweepstakes” games. He entered a so-called blind plea. It’s offered without knowing what sentence he would receive. The 67-year-old Chicago Democrat could end up spending 20 years in prison and pay a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is set for Feb. 18.