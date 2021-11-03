FBI releases declassified documents on Sept. 11 attacks

By ERIC TUCKER, NOMAAN MERCHANT and BEN FOX

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has released hundreds of pages of newly declassified documents about its long effort to explore connections between the Saudi government and the Sept. 11 attacks. The records reveal the scope of a strenuous but ultimately fruitless investigation whose outcome many question to this day. Agents for well over a decade investigated support given to several of the hijackers upon their arrival in the U.S. They focused in particular on whether three Saudi nationals had any advance knowledge of the attacks. According to an FBI memo from May that closed out the probe, investigators ultimately found insufficient evidence to charge any of the three with illegally supporting the hijackers.