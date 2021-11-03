Filipino activists want Marcos son out of presidential race

By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Human rights groups have asked the Philippine Commission on Elections to disqualify the son and namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos from running for president in next year’s elections. They say he was convicted of tax evasion, could no longer hold any public office and kept the damaging details from the public. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s spokesman on Wednesday called the petition propaganda and said they would address what he called predictable nuisance. Marcos Jr. filed his candidacy last month, angering activists who recalled the widespread human rights atrocities that marked the martial law era under his father. Rights groups say he was convicted of failing to file tax returns but still served as provincial governor and later ran for vice president.