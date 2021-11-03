Former lover of woman who plotted to kill husband found dead

SEBRING, Fla. (AP) — The former lover and later informant against a Florida woman convicted of trying to hire a hit man to kill her newlywed husband has died. Police say 40-year-old Mohamed Shihadeh was found dead in his Sebring, Florida, apartment on Oct. 24. Police haven’t reported a cause of death, and the results of an autopsy are pending. Dalia Dippolito gained national attention in 2009 when her arrest was featured on the television show “Cops.” She was convicted in 2017 to soliciting first-degree murder and sentenced to 16 years in prison. The investigation against Dippolito began after Shihadeh went to Boynton Beach police and told detectives Dippolito wanted her then-husband dead.