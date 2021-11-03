South Korea and Hungary commit to carbon neutrality by 2050

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in has met with Hungary’s president in Budapest, where the two leaders committed to achieving carbon neutrality in their countries by 2050. At a news briefing following talks with Hungarian President Janos Ader, Moon said bilateral trade between Hungary and South Korea broke records last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. He said relations between the countries will be elevated to a strategic partner status and that that significant South Korean investments into the manufacturing of electric vehicles and batteries in Hungary could be expanded. Moon’s visit was part of a nine-day European tour that includes a Thursday summit in Hungary’s capital with the leaders of four Central European countries.