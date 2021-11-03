Tunisia says tunnel found near French ambassador’s residence

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian authorities say an anti-terrorism raid uncovered a tunnel being dug in the vicinity of the French ambassador’s residence. The Interior Ministry didn’t indicate the tunnel’s suspected purpose or say whether the ambassador’s residence was a target. But it said Wednesday that the starting point was a house frequented by a known extremist. The ministry says anti-terrorism officials and prosecutors are investigating. It says a tip-off alerted security services to suspicious activity in the house in La Marsa, a coastal suburb of the Tunisian capital where the French ambassador also lives. A subsequent raid uncovered the tunneling. The ministry didn’t say if there were any arrests.