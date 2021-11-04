Brazil’s awaited 5G tender yields billions in investment

By DIANE JEANTET

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil is holding its much-anticipated auction for build-out of the nation’s fifth-generation wireless network — with the open question of whether China’s Huawei telecommunications company eventually ill be involved despite U.S. opposition. The technology promises faster speeds, less lag when connecting to the network and the ability to connect more devices to the internet. Thursday’s auction also aimed to address the country’s profound digital inequalities, forcing winning bidders to build or improve wireless infrastructure in underserved areas. The auction is still going on, but it’s already yielded pledges for over $5 billion in investment from mobile phone operators.