Activists keep police reform push despite Minneapolis loss

By STEVE KARNOWSKI, LINDSAY WHITEHURST and MOHAMED IBRAHIM

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police accountability activists are vowing to keep fighting for change despite the failure of a ballot proposal to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a reimagined public safety unit. The vote came 18 months after George Floyd died under the knee of a police officer. JaNaé Bates of the Yes 4 Mpls campaign says the ballot measure has been the catalyst for a national conversation on policing. But 56% of the city’s voters rejected it. That came as a disappointment to activists across the country, who had looked to Minneapolis as a model for what might be possible. They are now discussing what comes next.