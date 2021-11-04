Friend recalls woman killed in crash involving ex-NFL player

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A longtime friend says she was with a Las Vegas woman minutes before she was killed in a crash that authorities say former Raiders player Henry Ruggs III caused. Authorities say he was driving 156 mph with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit in Nevada. Bojana Filipovic says Tina Tintor had dropped her off at home before she was killed. Ruggs and his girlfriend were in a Corvette that slammed into the rear of Tintor’s vehicle early Tuesday, igniting a fire that killed Tintor and her dog, Maxi. The Raiders have fired Ruggs and he faces multiple felony charges including driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death.