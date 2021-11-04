Groups sue Tennessee over law against trans school athletes

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two civil rights groups have filed a federal court challenge against a Tennessee law that bars transgender athletes from playing public high school or middle school sports aligned with their gender identity. The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee and Lambda Legal filed the lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court in Nashville on behalf of a 14-year-old transgender boy who wanted to try out for the boys’ golf team. The challenge follows a wave of Republican-led bills nationwide passed this year that target transgender people. The Human Rights Campaign says 10 states have enacted sports bans aimed at transgender people. Those in West Virginia and Idaho are blocked in court.