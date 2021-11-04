Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:00 AM

Judge questions Trump lawyers trying to shield Jan. 6 papers

KTVZ

By NOMAAN MERCHANT
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge is questioning Donald Trump’s efforts to withhold documents from Congress related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Judge Tanya Chutkan expressed skepticism Thursday when attorneys for the former president asked her to block the handover of documents to a House committee. Chutkan said some of the committee’s requests dating back to April 2020 “are alarmingly broad.” But she disagreed with claims by Trump’s lawyers that Congress does not have a purpose for seeking Trump’s call logs, talking points, and other notes from Jan. 6. The judge said she will rule soon on the lawsuit.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content