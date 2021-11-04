Russia, Belarus agree to integrate gas, financial markets

MOSCOW (AP) — The presidents of Russia and Belarus have signed an array of measures to deepen the integration of the two countries but stop short of a full merger. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko approved the integration measures on Thursday. The measures call for the creation of a single gas market and common financial markets. Russia and Belarus agreed in 1999 to closer political, economic and military ties, but the partnership has often been strained. Lukashenko has at times scolded Moscow for trying to force him to relinquish control of prized economic assets and eventually abandon his country’s independence. However, Lukashenko also relies on Russia for support.