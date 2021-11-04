Several Ethiopian armed opposition groups to form alliance

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s Tigray forces are joining with other armed and opposition groups in an alliance against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to seek a political transition after a year of devastating war. Organizers say the signing in Washington on Friday includes the Oromo Liberation Army now fighting alongside the Tigray forces and seven other groups from around the country. An organizer tells The Associated Press the new United Front of Ethiopian Federalist Forces seeks to “establish a transitional arrangement in Ethiopia” so the prime minister can go as soon as possible. The war has killed thousands of people since November 2020.