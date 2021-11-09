Jordan says King Abdullah met with Israeli Islamist lawmaker

JERUSALEM (AP) — The head of the Islamist party in Israel’s governing coalition has met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Amman, the latest sign in the warming ties between the two countries. The Jordanian Royal Palace said in a statement Tuesday that Abdullah and Mansour Abbas discussed “the latest developments in the Palestinian territories and ways to advance the peace process.” The king restated his commitment to a two-state solution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Abbas’s office confirmed that he had met with the Jordanian leader in Amman, but provided no additional details.