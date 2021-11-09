Montana soldier is 1st female Army sniper course graduate

FORT HARRISON, Mont. (AP) — A Montana soldier is the first woman to graduate from the U.S. Army’s sniper course. Maj. Gen. J. Peter Hronek, Montana’s adjutant general, says her graduation is a milestone for the National Guard and for the Army. The military is not identifying her at this time. The soldier enlisted in the Montana Army National Guard in December 2020 and underwent a 22-week training course at Fort Benning in Georgia. Her training staff recommended her for the opportunity to attend the sniper course. She began the course in September and graduated last week. The course trains soldiers to deliver long range precision fire and to collect battlefield information.