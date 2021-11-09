Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:01 PM

NASA bumps astronaut moon landing to 2025 at earliest

By MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is delaying putting astronauts back on the moon until 2025 at the earliest. Administrator Bill Nelson announced the news Tuesday. NASA had been aiming for 2024, a deadline set by the Trump administration. But Nelson says Congress didn’t provide enough money to develop a landing system for its Artemis moon program. In addition, he says a legal challenge by Jeff Bezos’ rocket company stalled work on the lunar lander under development by SpaceX. Officials say technology for new spacesuits also needs to ramp up, before astronauts can return to the moon.

