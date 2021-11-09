Rep. Liz Cheney says Trump is at war ‘with the rule of law’

By MICHAEL CASEY

Associated Press

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming says former President Donald Trump is at war “with the rule of law and the Constitution” and that GOP lawmakers who sit by silently are aiding his efforts. Cheney is a Trump critic who serves as vice chair of a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Speaking at a First Amendment event in New Hampshire on Tuesday, she asked, “Will we put duty to our oath above partisan politics or will we look away from the danger and the threat, embrace the lies and enable the liar?” Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump for inciting the insurrection.