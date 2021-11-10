After nixing diversity symbols, school district fires leader

By ANDREW SELSKY

Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A school board in Oregon that recently banned teachers from displaying symbols including those supporting gay pride and Black Lives Matter has abruptly fired the school superintendent, deeply upsetting members who opposed the move. Newberg School Board member Brandy Penner says Wednesday she believes four conservative board members fired Superintendent Joe Morelock late Tuesday night because he didn’t aggressively implement their ban on controversial symbols. The board’s escalating disputes come as schools nationwide have become battlegrounds, with arguments over vaccine and mask mandates and how racism is addressed in teaching. The four board members offered no explanation as they summarily fired Morelock.